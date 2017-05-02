Rangers fan admits racist gesture during Celtic game

Paul Kenny made a racist gesture after Scott Sinclair scored a penalty.

Ibrox: Three in court after Old Firm clash. (file pic) © SNS Group

A Rangers fan has admitted making racial gestures at the weekend's Old Firm clash.

Paul Kenny, 28, appeared on Tuesday at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he admitted the offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

He admitted engaging in behaviour that is likely or would be likely to incite public disorder by shouting and making racial gestures.

Kenny, from Girvan, South Ayrshire committed the offence at Ibrox on April 29, after Celtic player Scott Sinclair scored a penalty early in the game.

He was granted bail with the added condition he cannot go to any regulated football games.

Fellow Rangers supporter David McLellan also admitted an offence under the same act.

The 23-year-old from Irvine, Ayrshire, ran on to the field, behaved in an aggressive manner and confronted Celtic player Scott Brown.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruth Ross-Davie said six minutes into the game at the Rangers home end Celtic were awarded a penalty.

She said: "They scored the penalty, players started celebrating.

"Players were running around the home support end at which point Mr McLellan ran on to the pitch towards the Celtic player Scott Brown and confronted him on the pitch.

"His approach was aggressive and intimidating. He was held back by other players on the pitch and the referee before making his way back to the track side where he was stopped by stewards."

A third Rangers fan, Steven Morrison, from Pollok, admitted singing sectarian lyrics of a song at the match that saw Celtic win 5-1 against Rangers.

All three men will be sentenced at a later date and have been banned from attending games in the meantime.

