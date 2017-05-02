Man seriously injured after 20ft fall at sheriff court

Emergency services attend incident at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Court: Man's injuries not thought to be life-threatening. (file pic) PA Images

A man has been taken to hospital after falling around 20ft from the top floor of a sheriff court.

The man, who is thought to be in his 40s, suffered serious injuries in the incident at Dumbarton Sheriff Court around 3pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance staff attended and took the man to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said it will investigate the incident.

