Arrest over death of man in Paisley 'street brawl'

James McFall died following reports of a disturbance on Argyll Street on Saturday.

James McFall: Died following alleged brawl.

A man has been arrested over the death of a 30-year-old after an alleged street brawl.

James McFall died following reports of a disturbance on Argyll Street in Paisley on Saturday.

A second man, aged 37, was also found injured in the street by officers at around 3.35pm.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 37-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.