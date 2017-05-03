Woman who fell into River Clyde in serious condition

The 25-year-old fell into the water near Stonebyres Power Station in South Lanarkshire.

A woman who fell into the River Clyde near a power station in South Lanarkshire is in a serious condition.

The 25-year-old fell into the water near Stonebyres Hydro-electric Power Station in Kirkfieldbank, near Lanark, at around 7.55pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, including the fire service and coastguard.

She was first taken by paramedics to Wishaw Hospital and then transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital describe her condition as serious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident."

