Teenager reported over 'racist abuse of Celtic player'

Police investigated a social media post relating to footballer Scott Sinclair.

Scott Sinclair: Player was subject of racist abuse. SNS

A teenager has been reported after allegedly racially abusing Celtic player Scott Sinclair on social media.

Police investigated a post on Twitter which contained a monkey gesture racial slur and made reference to the footballer.

On Wednesday, officers confirmed they had reported a young woman in connection with an alleged breach of the Communications Act.

The relevant section of the act deals with "grossly offensive" messages.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged contravention of section 127 of the Communications Act 2003."

Sinclair had posted on social media about how he was "absolutely disgusted" by racist abuse he has received.



A Rangers fan was arrested after directing a racist monkey gesture at the forward during Saturday's Old Firm match at Ibrox.

Paul Kenny, 28, admitted a breach of the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act over the incident when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.