Woman cut out of car after smashing into wall by cemetery

A woman was cut free from her car after crashing into a wall near a cemetery.

The crash happened on Arkleston Road, Paisley, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police officers closed the road near Arkleston Cemetery while firefighters removed the woman from her vehicle using specialist cutting gear.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene but the extent of her injuries is unclear.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.05pm on Tuesday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a car colliding with a wall on Arkleston Road.

"Four appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters extricated one casualty from the vehicle before handing them into the care of paramedics.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

