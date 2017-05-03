Pensioner found dead in flat in Glasgow's south side

The 80-year-old man was discovered in the Govanhill area on Wednesday.

Victoria Road: Emergency services attended. Andy Morrison

The body of a pensioner has been found in a flat in Glasgow.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Victoria Road in Govanhill at 9.10am on Wednesday.

On arrival, the 80-year-old man was found to be dead.

Officers are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.10am to attend an incident at an address on Victoria Road, Glasgow.

"We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and the trauma team to the scene."