Pensioner found dead in flat in Glasgow's south side
The 80-year-old man was discovered in the Govanhill area on Wednesday.
The body of a pensioner has been found in a flat in Glasgow.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Victoria Road in Govanhill at 9.10am on Wednesday.
On arrival, the 80-year-old man was found to be dead.
Officers are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 9.10am to attend an incident at an address on Victoria Road, Glasgow.
"We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and the trauma team to the scene."