Man in serious condition after stabbing in Glasgow

The 30-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the attack.

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in the north of Glasgow.

The incident happened on Carolside Drive in Drumchapel at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 10.30am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a disturbance in which a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in Carolside Drive, Drumchapel, Glasgow.

"On arrival the man was found to be seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"Medical staff describe his condition as serious. Enquiries into the incident are continuing."

Any information can be passed to Drumchapel CID via 101.

