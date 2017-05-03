Rape victim feared she would die in 'savage' attack

Stanislaw Merdacz stalked his victim before pouncing as she walked home in Paisley.

Court: Merdacz sentenced to seven and a half years (file pic).

A rape victim feared she was going to die when she was attacked by a hooded stranger as she walked home.

Stanislaw Merdacz has been jailed for seven and a half years for the "brutal and savage attack" in Paisley, Renfrewshire, last November.

Merdacz, 38, of Gallowhill, Paisley, had been out with a colleague earlier that night but had been kicked out of a Paisley bar for trying to dance with a number women in a provocative manner.

After leaving the bar he targeted his 40-year-old victim, stalking her until she came to a quiet grassy area on Mosslands Road, where he rugby tackled her to the ground and punched her in the face.

The terrified victim tried to call for help but her attacker placed his hand over her mouth and nose so she couldn't scream before raping her as she lay on the ground.

After the attack Merdacz, a married farmer from Poland, helped his victim get dressed and reminded her to get her phone, which was lying on the grass where he had raped her.

He then hugged her and told the battered and frightened mother: "I love you."

The victim fled the scene as fast as she could, racing to a nearby house after spotting a light on were she told the resident: "Sorry, I don't know where to go, I have been raped."

The homeowner described the hysterical and bruised woman as "breaking her heart crying".

Merdacz, of Gallowhill, Paisley, was later identified as the rapist following a large-scale investigation and his DNA was found on the victim.

When police caught up with him he initially told officers: "I don't know nothing. I have nothing to hide."

The 38-year-old admitted to the rape last month and was sentenced to seven and half years behind bars at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The first offender, who was due to return to his homeland just three weeks after his attack, will be on the sex offenders register for life and will also be deported to Poland when he is eventually freed.

Judge Lord Burns said he hopes the home secretary will give urgent consideration to the deportation as soon as Merdacz is released.

Merdacz moved to the UK in January last year and had been working at a recycling plant as his wife and daughter remained in Poland.

In court John McElroy, defending the rapist, described Merdacz as "not the sharpest tool in the box" who could not remember the attack due to the amount of alcohol he had taken.

He conceded it was a "vile offence" that will have "long lasting consequences" for the woman.

The victim now suffers from anxiety and depression as a result of the attack and has not worked since.

Merdacz will also be supervised for three years after his release.

