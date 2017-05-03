  • STV
  • MySTV

Rape victim feared she would die in 'savage' attack

Peter Cassidy

Stanislaw Merdacz stalked his victim before pouncing as she walked home in Paisley.

Court: Merdacz sentenced to seven and a half years (file pic).
Court: Merdacz sentenced to seven and a half years (file pic).

A rape victim feared she was going to die when she was attacked by a hooded stranger as she walked home.

Stanislaw Merdacz has been jailed for seven and a half years for the "brutal and savage attack" in Paisley, Renfrewshire, last November.

Merdacz, 38, of Gallowhill, Paisley, had been out with a colleague earlier that night but had been kicked out of a Paisley bar for trying to dance with a number women in a provocative manner.

After leaving the bar he targeted his 40-year-old victim, stalking her until she came to a quiet grassy area on Mosslands Road, where he rugby tackled her to the ground and punched her in the face.

The terrified victim tried to call for help but her attacker placed his hand over her mouth and nose so she couldn't scream before raping her as she lay on the ground.

After the attack Merdacz, a married farmer from Poland, helped his victim get dressed and reminded her to get her phone, which was lying on the grass where he had raped her.

He then hugged her and told the battered and frightened mother: "I love you."

The victim fled the scene as fast as she could, racing to a nearby house after spotting a light on were she told the resident: "Sorry, I don't know where to go, I have been raped."

The homeowner described the hysterical and bruised woman as "breaking her heart crying".

Merdacz, of Gallowhill, Paisley, was later identified as the rapist following a large-scale investigation and his DNA was found on the victim.

When police caught up with him he initially told officers: "I don't know nothing. I have nothing to hide."

The 38-year-old admitted to the rape last month and was sentenced to seven and half years behind bars at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The first offender, who was due to return to his homeland just three weeks after his attack, will be on the sex offenders register for life and will also be deported to Poland when he is eventually freed.

Judge Lord Burns said he hopes the home secretary will give urgent consideration to the deportation as soon as Merdacz is released.

Merdacz moved to the UK in January last year and had been working at a recycling plant as his wife and daughter remained in Poland.

In court John McElroy, defending the rapist, described Merdacz as "not the sharpest tool in the box" who could not remember the attack due to the amount of alcohol he had taken.

He conceded it was a "vile offence" that will have "long lasting consequences" for the woman.

The victim now suffers from anxiety and depression as a result of the attack and has not worked since.

Merdacz will also be supervised for three years after his release.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.