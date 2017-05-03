  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers 'hid their use of Ticketus cash to buy player'

STV

Jurors told of club's dealings with lending firm during Craig Whyte trial.

Rangers: Whyte allegedly used Ticketus to assist in funding of takeover.
Rangers: Whyte allegedly used Ticketus to assist in funding of takeover. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Rangers used Ticketus cash to fund a player transfer then hid it from the club's annual accounts, a court has heard.

Jurors were told on Wednesday that Rangers used the lending firm to help them buy striker Nikica Jelavic in 2010.

This is the same company Craig Whyte allegedly used to assist in the funding of his takeover.

Whyte, 46, is on trial on a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act in connection with his 2011 purchase of the Ibrox club. He denies both charges.

During evidence, the court also heard then-Rangers chairman Alastair Johnston wrote to the club's bankers Lloyds Banking Group, accusing it of intending to "drain every single penny out of the club" leaving "carnage" as a result of its so-called "polices".

Banker Ian Shanks was back in the witness box at the High Court in Glasgow for a second day.

Craig Whyte: The former owner is on trial for fraud.
Craig Whyte: The former owner is on trial for fraud. STV

The 50 year-old was a senior official at Lloyds and was involved in Whyte's purchase of Sir David Murray's majority stake at Rangers.

The court was told of contact between Mr Shanks and then-Rangers chief executive Martin Bain in 2010.

There was mention of the transfer of striker Nikica Jelavic to Rangers from Rapid Vienna. 

It was said the Austrian club "required the balance of transfer funds" to be "cash-backed".

Rangers wanted to facilitate this by "seeking to increase the funding from Ticketus" but there was to be no mention of the firm on the year-end accounts.

Defence QC Donald Findlay asked: "They hid the use of Ticketus?" 

Mr Shanks responded: "Yes."

Prosecutors claim Whyte helped fund his 2011 takeover by getting a loan from Ticketus against three years of future season ticket sales.

Earlier, the court heard of Mr Johnston's remarks in a letter to Lloyds months before Whyte's takeover.

In the letter, Johnston claimed the Rangers board were "masquerading as directors" effectively "stooges" for the "objective" of the bank.

He then insisted Lloyds wanted to "drain every single penny out of the club... to the extent Rangers as a thriving concern would be throttled into submission". 

The chairman wrote of "carnage" and referred to the "impoverished remains" of the club.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.