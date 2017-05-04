Uber to launch new food delivery service in Glasgow

The UberEats app promises hot food from local restaurants 'at the tap of a button'.

Uber: Customers will be able to track their takeaways (file pic).

Taxi firm Uber are preparing to launch a new food delivery service in Glasgow.

Its new app, UberEats, promises the delivery of food "at the tap of a button".

Uber will bring the service to more than 70 food outlets in Glasgow, enabling customers to order meals from their favourite restaurants.

The service, which begins at 11am on Thursday, will deliver food to customers seven days a week until 11pm.

Similar to the Uber taxi app, customers can place their order and track the progress of their delivery on their phone.

Bar Soba is one business that will be using the service.

Chief executive Brad Stevens said: "We're excited to be signing up and can't wait to start accepting orders and sending our culinary remixes out to the masses."

The service will begin in an area around Glasgow city centre and hopes to expand the delivery area and add more restaurants in the coming months.

UberEats general manager Mathieu Proust said: "We're hugely excited to be launching in Glasgow.

"We only launched in Edinburgh last week so it's great to have expanded this quickly.

"People in the city can now get the food they want when they want as conveniently as booking a car through Uber. We hope the Glaswegians take to the service as well as those in Edinburgh."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.