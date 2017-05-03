Bomb disposal team called out to 'unexploded device'

The device was found at Kirkennan Drive, Dalbeattie, around 4pm on Wednesday.

A bomb disposal team has been called to a house in Dumfries and Galloway after police received a report about an unexploded device.

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team was sent to the property to ensure the device is safe.

Police said road closures were in place while the device was dealt with.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "At around 4pm officers were called to a report of what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance in Kirkennan Drive, Dalbeattie."

The road reopened around 7pm.

