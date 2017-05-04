Rangers ban fan who made racist gesture at Celtic player

The club have also handed an 'indefinite ban' to a supporter who ran on to the pitch.

Rangers: Club said it does not condone 'unacceptable behaviour'. SNS

Rangers have given an "indefinite ban" to a supporter who made racist monkey gestures at a Celtic player.

Paul Kenny, 28, admitted engaging in behaviour likely to incite public disorder by shouting and making racial gestures, contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Kenny, from Girvan, South Ayrshire, committed the offence at Ibrox on Saturday after Celtic player Scott Sinclair scored a penalty early in the Old Firm game.

When he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier this week, Kenny was granted bail.

Scott Sinclair: Celtic player was target of racist abuse. SNS

Fellow Rangers supporter David McLellan also admitted an offence under the same act.

The 23-year-old from Irvine, East Ayrshire, ran on to the field, behaved in an aggressive manner and confronted Celtic captain Scott Brown.

The pair will be sentenced at a later date and have been banned by the courts from attending games in the meantime.

On Thursday, Rangers said the pair would receive "indefinite bans".

A club spokeswoman said: "Rangers does not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour and makes that clear repeatedly in various messages and statements to supporters and the media.

"The club is contacting the individuals informing them they will be receiving indefinite bans."

