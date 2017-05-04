Man arrested over 'serious' incident at Glasgow school
Police were called to 'difficult situation' at Langside Primary on Tuesday morning.
A man has been arrested in connection with a "serious" incident at a school.
Police were called to Langside Primary School on Tuesday morning.
A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.
Parents were alerted to the alarming case by text message before letters were sent out.
It is understood a further meeting has since been held with teachers at the school.
The letter, from Glasgow City Council's director of education Maureen McKenna, described the incident as a "difficult situation".