Man arrested over 'serious' incident at Glasgow school

Police were called to 'difficult situation' at Langside Primary on Tuesday morning.

Man, 32, due in court over incident.

A man has been arrested in connection with a "serious" incident at a school.

Police were called to Langside Primary School on Tuesday morning.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

Parents were alerted to the alarming case by text message before letters were sent out.

It is understood a further meeting has since been held with teachers at the school.

The letter, from Glasgow City Council's director of education Maureen McKenna, described the incident as a "difficult situation".