Second Rangers fan held over 'racist abuse' at Celtic game

The 27-year-old will appear in court after an incident during the Old Firm match.

Ibrox: Scott Sinclair allegedly targeted after scoring penalty. © SNS Group

A second Rangers fan has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing Celtic player Scott Sinclair.

A 27-year-old man has been detained in connection with an alleged offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

The supporter has been reported for making a monkey gesture during the Old Firm match.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police arrested another man on Monday for making the same gesture during the game, which Celtic won 5-1.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.