Second Rangers fan held over 'racist abuse' at Celtic game
The 27-year-old will appear in court after an incident during the Old Firm match.
A second Rangers fan has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing Celtic player Scott Sinclair.
A 27-year-old man has been detained in connection with an alleged offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.
The supporter has been reported for making a monkey gesture during the Old Firm match.
The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police arrested another man on Monday for making the same gesture during the game, which Celtic won 5-1.
