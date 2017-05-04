Primary worker 'abducted and sexually assaulted' pupil

James Moran appeared in court over incident at school in the south side of Glasgow.

Charged: Moran appeared in court on Thursday. © STV

A school worker has appeared in court charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a primary pupil.

James Moran was arrested over the incident at the school in the south side of Glasgow on Tuesday.

Moran, a member of staff at the primary, appeared in private on Thursday from custody at the city's sheriff court.

The 32-year-old from Dalmarnock faced a charge of abducting and sexually assaulting a young pupil.

He made no plea or declaration, while his case was continued for further examination.

It is expected Moran will appear again at court at a later date.