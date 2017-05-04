Man charged with attempted murder outside primary school

Martyn Fitzsimmons is accused of trying to kill Ross Monaghan in Glasgow.

Penilee: Man in court over the 'attempted murder'. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a father outside a primary school.

Martyn Fitzsimmons is accused of trying to kill 35-year-old Ross Monaghan in Penilee, Glasgow.

Fitzsimmons, 36, from Glasgow, also faces three firearms charges relating to the incident on January 16.

He appeared from custody on Thursday at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he made no plea and was remanded.

The accused will appear for a full committal hearing next week.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.