Brawl disrupts high school football game at Hampden
Police were called to the stadium over reports of an 'altercation'.
Police were called to Scotland's national stadium after a brawl broke out at a school football game.
Officers were called to Hampden stadium in Glasgow around 8pm on Thursday following reports of a fight.
A police spokeswoman said members of the public had become involved in an "altercation", but she had no further details.
The incident happened during a match between Glasgow's Eastwood High School and Motherwell's Braidhurst High School.
