Brawl disrupts high school football game at Hampden

Police were called to the stadium over reports of an 'altercation'.

Hampden: Schools from Glasgow and Motherwell were playing. (file pic) SNS Group

Police were called to Scotland's national stadium after a brawl broke out at a school football game.

Officers were called to Hampden stadium in Glasgow around 8pm on Thursday following reports of a fight.

A police spokeswoman said members of the public had become involved in an "altercation", but she had no further details.

The incident happened during a match between Glasgow's Eastwood High School and Motherwell's Braidhurst High School.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.