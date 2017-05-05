Blaze tears through portable hut near Ibrox Stadium
Firefighters were called to Copland Road shortly before 10am on Friday.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that ripped through a portable hut near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Copland Road, which runs along one side of the Rangers ground, shortly before 10am on Friday.
Three fire engines were sent out and fire crews are using high-powered hoses to put out the fire.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are in attendance at an incident at an address in Copland Road, Glasgow.
"We were called at around 9.52am to reports of a building on fire among the portable accommodation units on the street.
"We have sent three appliances to the scene and powerful hoses are in operation."
