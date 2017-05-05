Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach arrested over sex offences
Jim Torbett, 69, is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court over the allegations.
A former Celtic Boys Club coach has been arrested in connection with sex offences.
Jim Torbett, 69, has been detained by police.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Following a Police Scotland investigation, a 69-year-old man from Glasgow has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with non-recent sexual offences.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."