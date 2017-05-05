Man arrested over 'murder bid' during brawl near Betfred

Two men aged 38 suffered stab wounds during the disturbance in Drumchapel.

Betfred: The brawl erupted outside the bookmakers (file pic). Google 2017

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder bid during a brawl outside a Betfred bookmakers.

On Friday, police confirmed the 40-year-old had been detained after the incident in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Two men aged 38 suffered stab wounds when a disturbance broke out near the Betfred on Hecla Square on Saturday, April 8.

A 39-year-old woman also suffered an injury to her hand during the fight.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as attempted murder and serious assault.

The force confirmed a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, while the suspect is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

