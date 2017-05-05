Schoolboy 'tied up and robbed' in his Glasgow home

A man, 48, has been arrested over the alleged incident on Berryhill Drive in Giffnock.

Raid: A man is due in court over the incident. Google 2017

A schoolboy was allegedly tied up and robbed while a man raided his home in Glasgow.

A man, 48, has been arrested in connection with the incident on Berryhill Drive in Giffnock.

A 16-year-old boy is said to have been tied up before the man ran off with items from his home.

He was said to have been targeted at 4.50pm on Wednesday. The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 4.50pm on Wednesday, May 3, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly tied up and robbed within a property in Berryhill Drive, Giffnock.

"A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday."

