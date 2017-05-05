Schoolchildren spotted walking along M77 in Glasgow

Police are visiting schools after the alert near Junction 2 of the motorway.

Police have issued a warning after schoolchildren were spotted walking along the M77 in Glasgow.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of youngsters near Junction 2 of the motorway on Wednesday at about 3.30pm.

Police are visiting schools to remind children of the dangers.

A spokesman said: "We received two reports of children walking alongside the M77 near to junction 2. Officers attended and upon arrival found no trace of any children.

"Officers and partners of education are keen to stress the dangers of this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.