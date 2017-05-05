  • STV
  • MySTV

Hepatitis A: 42 people treated in bakery-linked outbreak

STV

JB Christie bakery in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, closed temporarily at the weekend.

JB Christie: Several people fell ill after buying products.
JB Christie: Several people fell ill after buying products. STV

The number of people being treated in a hepatitis A outbreak linked to a bakery has risen from nine to 42.

JB Christie bakery in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, closed temporarily at the weekend after several people who had bought products at its outlets in the town and in nearby Coatbridge fell ill.

The bakery resumed trading on Tuesday after carrying out "additional control measures" and disposing of all fresh ingredients and any food stuffs which could transmit infection.

NHS Lanarkshire said there are currently no public health concerns regarding the safety of food produced by the bakery.

It urged people to follow good hand hygiene and to remain aware of the possible symptoms of hepatitis A.

Dr Femi Oshin, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: "While our investigations continue, we want to remind people that although the risk of contracting the infection is low, anyone who has experienced a flu-like illness, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, abdominal pains or jaundice should contact their GP or, if out of hours, contact NHS24 by dialling 111.

"The investigation and assessment at the bakery indicated that products produced and sold between Monday, March 20, and Thursday, April 13, may have been affected, which is why we are advising anyone who ate bakery products which were produced by JB Christie between these dates, and who experiences the above symptoms, to contact their GP or, if out of hours, contact NHS24 on 111.

"A special helpline has been set up to help the public with general information about hepatitis A and about this outbreak. The free phone number for the helpline is 0800 028 2816 and it is open from 8am to 10pm daily."

He added: "The bakery fully cooperated with our investigation and undertook additional control measures agreed by NHS Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire Council, which enabled it to resume trading on Tuesday, May 2."

Hepatitis A is a viral infection which leads to inflammation of the liver and can cause mild to severe illness.

The infection clears with time and usually there are no long-term effects, although a very small proportion of people could develop serious complications.

It can take between 15 and 50 days from the time the virus enters the body to the development of symptoms so new cases are likely to continue to be identified in the coming weeks.

All 42 cases have had a medical assessment and of those patients who required hospital admission, almost all have been discharged home.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1387143-hepatitis-a-outbreak-allegedly-linked-to-airdrie-bakery/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.