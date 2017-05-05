Man held over 'assault' at bookmakers after Old Firm game
A 27-year-old man suffered a serious head injury at a William Hill in Glasgow city centre.
A man has been arrested over an alleged serious assault at a bookmakers just hours after an Old Firm derby.
A 27-year-old man suffered a serious head injury in the incident.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 12, outside the William Hill on Sauchiehall Street.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."
Officers made 11 arrests at or around Celtic Park after the match, which kicked off at noon and finished 1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.
