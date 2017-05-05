Man held over 'assault' at bookmakers after Old Firm game

A 27-year-old man suffered a serious head injury at a William Hill in Glasgow city centre.

William Hill: Alleged attack on Sunday, March 12. Google 2017

A man has been arrested over an alleged serious assault at a bookmakers just hours after an Old Firm derby.

A 27-year-old man suffered a serious head injury in the incident.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 12, outside the William Hill on Sauchiehall Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."

Officers made 11 arrests at or around Celtic Park after the match, which kicked off at noon and finished 1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.