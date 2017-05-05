Growing concerns for welfare of man missing since Sunday

An appeal has been made to find Gordon Wilson, 47, who was last seen in Irvine.

Concerns are growing for a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Gordon Wilson, 47, was last seen on Kilwinning Road in Irvine, East Ayrshire, at about 3pm on Sunday.

He is 5ft 8in, of a slim build and clean shaven with brown collar length hair.

Gordon was last seen wearing dark denims, a navy blue shirt and a grey fleece-style jacket.

Inspector Colin Convery, of Irvine Police Office, said: "Mr Wilson is known to travel extensively across the west coast of Scotland but his whereabouts are usually known.

"No one has heard from him since Sunday and as such we are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.

"Anyone who has seen Mr Wilson since 3pm on Sunday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact police at Irvine via 101.

"I also urge Mr Wilson himself to get in contact with police to let us know that he is safe."

