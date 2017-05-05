Rangers fan 'made racist gestures' at Celtic match

Jamie Scott appeared in court over the incident during the Old Firm game.

Rangers: Supporter appeared in court on charge (file pic). SNS

A Rangers fan has appeared in court charged with making racist gestures during their game against Celtic.

Jamie Scott is accused of engaging in behaviour that is likely or would be likely to incite public disorder by shouting and making the gesture.

The offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act is said to have taken place at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

Scott, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, appeared from custody on Friday at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old denied the charge and a trial was set for September.

He was released on bail with the condition he must not go to regulated football matches.

