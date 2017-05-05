Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach charged over sex offences

Jim Torbett appeared in court on Friday over historic allegations.

Court: Torbett appeared over allegations on Friday (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

The former Celtic Boys Club coach Jim Torbett has been charged with historic sex offences.

The 69-year-old was arrested earlier this week before appearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

He was charged with six common law sex offences during the hearing.

The allegations include three cases of indecent assault and three accusations of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices.

Torbett made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

The former youth football coach, who worked at the Glasgow boys club in the 1970s and 80s, was released on bail.