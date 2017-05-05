Couple threatened in own home by knife-wielding robbers

The two suspects covered their faces with scarves during the incident.

Robbed: The couple were left badly shaken by the incident

A couple were robbed at knife-point in their own home on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old man and woman were in their house in Applegate Drive, East Kilbride when two men entered the house at 10pm.

They threatened the couple with a knife before making off with a mobile phone. They were seen driving off in a small black van.

The man and woman were not injured but left extremely shaken by the incident.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in, aged between 25-35-years-old, slim build and had facial hair. He was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trainers.

The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in and was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a dark coloured and dark trainers.

Both men covered their faces with dark scarves during the robbery.

Detective Constable Ross Philip said: "At this time, enquiries are ongoing to trace the two men responsible for this robbery and establish a motive for this incident.

"I would urge anyone who saw these two men acting suspiciously in the local area around the time of the robbery, or may have information on the small black van they used to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

