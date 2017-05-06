Woman, 63, threatened with knife in petrol station raid

The incident happened at around 7.45am on Saturday at Highland Fuels, Stevenston.

Knife: Armed raid on petrol station (file pic).

A thief threatened a 63-year-old petrol station assistant with a knife during a robbery.

The incident happened at 7.45am on Saturday at Highland Fuels on Boglemart Street, Stevenston.

A man entered the petrol station with a knife and demanded the cashier hand over money.

He then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Aisla Drive with less than £100 in cash.

Detective inspector Mick Carr said: "Our enquiries are underway to trace the man responsible for this robbery.

"The shop attendant was not injured, but was left in a state of shock following the incident.

"We've conducted door to door enquiries and continue to assess CCTV to determine his direction of travel following the robbery.

"I would ask anyone with any information to get in contact. You may have seen a man in dark clothing running towards through the houses behind the petrol station.

"You may not think the information you have is much, but as part of our broader investigation, it could really make all the difference."

The thief was dressed entirely in dark clothing, including a navy skip cap with black lettering, a black Berghaus rain jacket, dark bottoms and white trainers.

He was carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.