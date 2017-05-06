Woman's body is discovered in East Ayrshire river

The woman was thought to have been in her late 30s and her death is unexplained.

The body of a woman has been found in a river in East Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to the River Ayr near Catrine at around 6.20am on Saturday and recovered the body.

The death of the woman, thought to be in her 30s, is currently being treated as unexplained.

Formal identification and a postmortem examination have still to be carried out.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report of a body of a woman in the River Ayr close to Catrine.

"A postmortem is to be carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."

