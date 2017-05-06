Teen missing from East Ayrshire home for four days

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Michaela McEwan.

A teen girl has been missing from her home in east Ayrshire for four days.

The teen was last seen by her family at 8.45 on Tuesday morning, in Sorn.

Officers believe she may have been spotted in Glasgow, including Partick and possibly Clydebank.

Ms McEwan is described as 5ft 2in and of slim build with long brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing black trousers, a grey jumper and black and grey Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Roy Williams said: "Enquiries carried out so far have shown that there is a possibility that Michaela may be staying with friends in the Glasgow area.

"We are concerned that she has not been in contact with friends and family.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Cumnock through 101.

"I would also appeal directly to Michaela. Please contact your family or police to let us know you are safe and well."

