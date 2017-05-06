Public evacuated from SECC after 'fire at Armadillo'

Classical singer Russell Watson was due to appear on stage on Saturday evening.

Fire: The blaze broke out around 6pm Christopher Foote

The SECC in Glasgow has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

Classical singer Russell Watson was due to appear on stage and was forced to cancel his performance.

Scottish fire and rescue service were called to the venue shortly after 6pm on Saturday after reports of smoke from the rear of the building.

Watson said on Twitter: "There has been a fire at the Glasgow SECC!!! We have been evacuated...OMG smoke bellowing from the back of the venue."

The incident is currently ongoing with several appliances in attendance.

