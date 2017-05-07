Glasgow's SEC Armadillo reopens after blaze ended show

Bob Dylan will play on Sunday after Russell Watson was forced to cancel on Saturday.

SEC Armadillo: Firefighters at venue on Saturday. STV

Glasgow's SEC Armadillo is set to reopen after a blaze which forced opera singer Russell Watson to cancel his show at the venue.

The fire broke out inside the building at around 6pm on Saturday and witnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from air vents.

The Armadillo was evacuated, forcing the venue to cancel the show.

Nobody was injured, however, and Watson posed for selfies with firefighters outside.

He later tweeting his thanks, saying: "Well done to [you] and your team for dousing the flames at the SECC [sic] today! We all appreciate the job the fire service does."

Workers were at the Armadillo on Sunday morning repairing damage to the building's iconic shell.

It will reopen on Sunday night with a show from American folk legend Bob Dylan.

