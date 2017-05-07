Major search under way for speedboat missing off coast

Two coastguard helicopters, lifeboats and onshore rescue teams have been scrambled.

Search: Operation under way off Galloway (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A major search is under way for a speedboat missing off the Galloway coast.

Two coastguard helicopters, lifeboats and onshore rescue teams were scrambled after the vessel failed to return to Port Lagan at 6.15pm on Saturday.

The search continued overnight but no trace of the speedboat has been found.

Coastguard personnel from Ireland have joined Scottish colleagues from RNLI stations at Port William, Stranraer, Donaghadee, Ramsey and Peel.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The extensive search covering a carefully planned area based on the vessel's known and projected movements continued through the night but nothing has been found.

"Resources have returned to station to refuel and swap crews, and the search has recommenced today."

