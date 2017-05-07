Man killed in jet-skiing accident on Loch Lomond

The incident happened near the island of Inchmurrin at 9.20pm on Saturday.

Stuart Levy: Died after falling from jet ski.

A 21-year-old man has died after falling from the back of a jet ski on Loch Lomond.

Stuart McLevy fell into the water north of Inchmurrin Island at about 9.15pm on Saturday.

The emergency services were called, including paramedics and the Loch Lomond Rescue Boat.

Mr McLevy was brought ashore by a passing vessel and taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man who was driving the jet ski was treated for minor injuries and released.

A postmortem will be carried out to establish how Mr Levy, from Yoker, Glasgow, died.

Loch Lomond: Stuart Levy fell off jet ski near Inchmurrin Island. Creative Commons by Jaime González

Inspector John McMillan from at Dumbarton Police Station said: "One man has died and another man is receiving treatment following this incident.

"We understand Stuart McLevy fell from the jet ski and entered the water. The 37 year-old man who was driving also entered the water attempted to assist.

"Other individuals who were also on the water on private vessels quickly came to the aid of both men and brought them back to shore at the Duncan Mills Memorial Slipway at Balloch where paramedics could take over.

"At this time I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident from the shoreline to contact officers at Dumbarton Police Station."

