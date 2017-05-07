Man glassed in attack after Chinese takeaway argument

The victim required stitches and will be permanently scarred, according to police.

Attack: The man was rushed to hospital after the incident Google 2017

A man has been glassed during an attack outside a Chinese takeaway in Ayrshire.

The 48-year-old was hit in the face with a glass object outside the restaurant on Countess Street shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The suspect had been abusive towards staff and customers in the shop.

When he left, the victim approached him outside, challenging him about his behaviour.

The suspect then hit the victim in the face with the object before running off towards the direction of Saltcoats Train Station.

The victim sustained a significant facial injury and was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment. He required numerous stitches and will be permanently scarred.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 6ft tall of stocky build with dark hair. He was wearing a white polo shirt.

Detective Sergeant Paul Richmond said today: "Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to staff and customers in the shop at the time of the attack, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack, who saw it happen or who knows the suspect.

"If you recognise the description of the suspect or have any information that will assist the investigation, then please contact police via 101."

