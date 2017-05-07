Police seek 'good Samaritan' who assisted man after attack

The victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries on Wednesday evening.

Assault: The man was attacked at a bus stop on Union Street Google 2017

Police are appealing for information on a man who assisted a 41-year-old victim of an attack in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

At sometime between 10pm and 11.30pm the victim was assaulted at a bus stop on Union Street.

The victim was assissted by a black man in his 20s who was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in and wearing a sky blue tracksuit and hat.

The victim made his way home but phoned an ambulance and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.

Officers are gathering CCTV footage for review in the hope that it provides additional information on the suspect and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives are continuing enquiries and appealing for information following a serious assault which occurred in Glasgow City Centre on Wednesday 3 May 2017.

Detective Constable Tara Hogan said today: "The victim cannot be sure of when the attack occurred, but given the nature of his injuries, we understand this incident was a violent act. We are still assessing CCTV at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident take place on Union Street. Please contact police on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.