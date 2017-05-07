Two die and five hurt in Dumfries and Galloway car crash

Man and woman died after two cars collided on the A75 at Stewart Newton.

Crash: The incident happened on the A75 near Newton Stewart Google 2017

A man and a woman have died following a crash between two cars in Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday .

Around 5.10pm a Suzuki Grand Vitara travelling east and a westbound Vauxhall Meriva collided on the A75, Gretna to Stranraer road.

The 36-year-old male driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara died at the scene.

A 77-year-old woman, a passenger in the Vauxhall Meriva, was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later.

Four people, two men, aged 81 and 72, and a woman aged 70, from the Vauxhall Meriva and a 33-year-old woman from the Suzuki Grand Vitara were injured in the crash.

The 81-year-old driver was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains for treatment. His condition has been described as serious.

The 70-year-old woman remains within Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and the 72-year-old man remains within Stranraer Community Hospital for treatment. Both are described as being in a stable condition.

The 33-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was released on Sunday after treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Enquiries into the crash are continuing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Dumfries Road Policing Unit via 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.