Bodies of two men recovered during search for speedboat

Men, aged 35 and 46, disappeared on Saturday evening off Galloway.

Search: Speedboat went missing overnight (file pic) Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

The bodies of two men have been recovered during the search for a missing speedboat off the south-west of Scotland.

The search began on Saturday night when the boat was reported overdue from Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway.

Overnight, two HM Coastguard helicopters and lifeboats searched the waters for the two men aged 46 and 35.

Police Scotland said the two men had launched the boat on Saturday morning and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Around ten rescue teams were involved in the search.