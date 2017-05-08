Loch Lomond jet-skiing accident victim 'one of a kind'

Stuart McLevy's brother Jayson launched a crowdfunding campaign for funeral costs.

Stuart McLevy: The 21-year-old died on Saturday.

The brother of a Glasgow man killed in a jet-skiing accident on Loch Lomond has described him as "one of a kind".

Stuart McLevy died after falling into the water north of Inchmurrin Island on Saturday.

Mr McLevy, from Yoker in Glasgow, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man who was behind the controls of the jet-ski was treated for minor injuries and released.

His brother Jayson paid tribute to the 21-year-old in a crowdfunding page set up to raise money for his funeral.

Mr McLevy stated on the fundraising site: "My brother was tragically taken far too young and we want to give him the best possible send off that we can.

"Stuart touched the hearts of everyone that he ever met, such a big loud personality. Truly one of a kind. I love and will miss him until I go too."

The page set an original target of £2500, but more than £4800 has already been raised.

