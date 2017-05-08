CCTV appeal after 'terrifying' attack on young woman

Police are hunting a man in connection with the assault near Glasgow Green.

CCTV: Police are hunting this man over Glasgow attack.

A CCTV appeal has been made after a young woman was attacked by a man in a "terrifying ordeal".

The 20-year-old victim was targeted by a man on Turnbull Street near Glasgow Green.

On Monday, police released an image of a man they are hunting in connection with the assault at about 8.45pm on Wednesday, March 1.

Detective constable Raymond Hunter said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the young woman involved and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the person responsible.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have heard or witnessed a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously, in the Turnbull Street area on Wednesday, March 1.

"I would also appeal to the man in the image or anyone who recognises him to please get in touch as we believe he may have information to assist with our enquiries."

The man is described as around 30, 5ft 10in and of medium build. He was clean shaven with short brown hair.

At the time of the attack, he was wearing a dark three-quarter length jacket and dark trousers.

Police said he spoke with "a strong Glasgow accent and smelled of alcohol".

On the night of the assault he was seen walking on Argyle Street, London Road and Turnbull Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

