King Tut's future 'uncertain' due to new hotel project

DF Concerts has raised concerns about potential noise complaints at the venue in Glasgow.

King Tut's: The iconic venue could face potential closure.

The owners of a Glasgow music venue have claimed its future is under threat from a hotel being built nearby.

The new boutique hotel will be built on St Vincent Street, next door to the iconic King Tut's Wah Wah Hut music venue where Manchester band Oasis were discovered in the early 1990s.

DF Concerts is concerned it could lead to noise complaints and leave the venue at risk of private nuisance actions and even potential closure.

The firm sent out a widely circulated email asking fans of the venue to contact Glasgow City Council to ask it to add a new legislation to the planning permission that will protect the venue from any future objections.

The email, from DF chief executive Geoff Ellis, claims it faces "uncertainty" due to the upmarket hotel being built next door.

Email: DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis has asked fans to email Glasgow Council. STV

The new suggested legislation would mean anyone moving in next to an existing music venue would have no right to make noise complaints.



The message sent out to King Tut's contact list said: "Our objective is not to stop the hotel development, in fact we salute their entrepreneurship, however, we do need to safeguard King Tut's now and ensure at this stage that any impact from our business is appropriately managed by the new development, before it's too late.

"Please help us protect King Tut's from future risk of statutory and private nuisance actions and potential closure so we can continue to provide the platform for generations of artists to come,and priceless, life-affirming moments for future fans."

Oasis: Band formed by Noel and Liam Gallagher.

King Tut's opened in 1990 and has received high praise and rave reviews over the years with NME magazine calling it "probably the best small venue in the world" and Radio 1 naming it the "best live venue in the UK."

Many of the biggest names in British music have played at the venue over the years, including The Verve, Blur,Travis and Paolo Nutini, but its biggest success story to date is that of Oasis.

The popular 90s rock band, fronted by the Gallagher brothers, symbolised the Britpop era and were discovered on St Vincent Street by Creation records founder Alan McGee at a King Tut's gig in 1993.

The owners of the new Hopscotch Hotel have assured King Tut's it has nothing to worry about regarding complaints.

