Submariner 'grabbed woman by the throat and raped her'

Petty Officer Stuart Glassford faces a court martial over the allegations.

HMS Victorious: Glassford is stationed with submarine (file pic). MoD

A submariner grabbed a woman by the throat and raped her, a court martial has heard.

Petty Officer Stuart Glassford, currently stationed on the nuclear submarine HMS Victorious, is accused of the rape, which is said to have happened on his second night ashore after three months away on deployment onboard a submarine.

Lieutenant Colonel Will Peters told the hearing at Portsmouth Naval Base on Monday the 34-year-old had travelled from his home in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, to the woman's address in the early hours of October 2, 2015.

Lt Col Peters said: "When he arrived he was clearly drunk, to use her words he was 'absolutely steaming' and he started verbally abusing her. He then became physically violent by grabbing her by the throat."

He continued: "She told him she didn't want to do anything because he was drunk and aggressive. The prosecution say he ignored her wishes, he told her if she wanted him to stop, she would have to push him off which she physically couldn't do.

"He told her they were doing it anyway, he grabbed her by the throat and raped her."

Lt Col Peters added: "She was shocked and froze in the face of his aggression. She is left feeling like a piece of meat."

He said as the defendant left the following morning, he said sorry and later sent her a message saying he had left with his "head held with shame".

Lt Col Peters said the defendant denied rape and claims the sex was consensual, adding that "during it she told him she wanted him to stop and he says that he did".

He said the defendant claims they had consensual sex again the next day and "he had done something to upset her but denies rape".