  • STV
  • MySTV

Submariner 'grabbed woman by the throat and raped her'

STV

Petty Officer Stuart Glassford faces a court martial over the allegations.

HMS Victorious: Glassford is stationed with submarine (file pic).
HMS Victorious: Glassford is stationed with submarine (file pic). MoD

A submariner grabbed a woman by the throat and raped her, a court martial has heard.

Petty Officer Stuart Glassford, currently stationed on the nuclear submarine HMS Victorious, is accused of the rape, which is said to have happened on his second night ashore after three months away on deployment onboard a submarine.

Lieutenant Colonel Will Peters told the hearing at Portsmouth Naval Base on Monday the 34-year-old had travelled from his home in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, to the woman's address in the early hours of October 2, 2015.

Lt Col Peters said: "When he arrived he was clearly drunk, to use her words he was 'absolutely steaming' and he started verbally abusing her. He then became physically violent by grabbing her by the throat."

He continued: "She told him she didn't want to do anything because he was drunk and aggressive. The prosecution say he ignored her wishes, he told her if she wanted him to stop, she would have to push him off which she physically couldn't do.

"He told her they were doing it anyway, he grabbed her by the throat and raped her."

Lt Col Peters added: "She was shocked and froze in the face of his aggression. She is left feeling like a piece of meat."

He said as the defendant left the following morning, he said sorry and later sent her a message saying he had left with his "head held with shame".

Lt Col Peters said the defendant denied rape and claims the sex was consensual, adding that "during it she told him she wanted him to stop and he says that he did".

He said the defendant claims they had consensual sex again the next day and "he had done something to upset her but denies rape".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.