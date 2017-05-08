Prison officer 'slashed during argument with inmates'

A 37-year-old man has been reported after incident at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

Probe: Two men were taken to hospital (file pic). © STV

A prison officer was allegedly slashed by an inmate while he was trying to break up an argument.

It is understood an improvised weapon was used during an incident at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow on Sunday, April 30.

A row apparently broke out between two inmates before the prison officer tried to intervene.

The officer and an inmate were taken to hospital following the incident.

A 37-year-old man has been reported in connection with the assault.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "We can confirm an incident took place and has been reported to police.

"It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "A 37-year-old man is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in ­connection with allegedly ­seriously assaulting two men at Barlinnie Prison on Sunday, April 30.

"The two men injured were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and treated for their injuries."

