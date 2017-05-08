Ex-finance director secretly filmed workmates on toilet

Mark Logan, who was also convicted of sexual assault, walked free from court.

A former finance director at Glasgow's biggest social landlord hid spy-cams in the toilets at his workplace to secretly film colleagues.

Mark Logan, 48, walked free from Glasgow Sheriff Court despite admitting to secretly filming almost 700 videos including hundreds in the Wheatley Group office toilets between May 2015 and May 2016.

Logan, of Tweedsmuir Crescent in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of sexual assault when he appeared at court in March this year.

When confronted about the videos he told bosses: "I am ashamed, I have been bottling it up for 20 years and don't want to be gay".

Logan, who has been placed on the sex offenders register, planted the cameras in digital clocks at the firm's head office on Cochrane Street where he was employed until the recording devices were found last year.

The court heard he also carried out the crime while on business trips to Edinburgh and London by filming colleagues against their knowledge.

In one video, he could be seen putting a device at the bedside table of one of his victims.

Returning to the court for sentencing on Monday, Logan was handed a two-year community payback order which will included supervision.

Handing down the sentence Sheriff Joseph Platt told him that if he breached any of the conditions imposed on him a prison term may be considered.

Logan is due to return to the dock for a review hearing in November.

The ploy was only uncovered when several female colleagues of Logan said they were "uncomfortable" using a specific toilet, mentioning the presence of "strange devices" to their bosses.

While investigating the complaints, Wheatley Group bosses uncovered three digital clocks which were found to have batteries, a micro SD card and recording equipment inside them.

After the devices were removed Logan was seen "searching frantically" near the toilets and asking colleagues about the clocks' whereabouts.

He admitted his guilt after being confronted by company bosses.

A total of 685 videos were recovered on a total of five devices including the converted clocks and hard drives.

Logan also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting someone as they were sleeping by rubbing them in a sexual manner in 2014.

