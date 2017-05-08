Police watchdog to probe death of man found in stairwell

George McLean was found by police in Glasgow and died the next day in hospital.

Blythswood Court: 44-year-old George McLean found lying in stairwell. © 2017 Google

The circumstances around the death of a man found lying in a stairwell are to be probed by a police watchdog.

George McLean, 44, was discovered by police in the stairwell at a block of flats in Blythswood Court, Glasgow, after they were called to a report of concern for his welfare on April 26.

Mr McLean was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment but died in hospital the next day. His death is being treated as unexplained.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) will look into the events leading up to Mr McLean's death, focusing on the speed of the response by officers to the initial report of concern.

A PIRC spokesman said: "The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of 44-year-old George McLean.

"The incident has been referred to the Pirc for investigation by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, April 26, police attended a block of flats at Blythswood Court, Glasgow, following a report of concern for an individual lying in a stairwell of the building.

"The 44-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died the next day.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death."

