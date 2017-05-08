Men who died after going missing on speedboat named

The pair were last seen on the vessel at Port Logan in Galloway on Saturday.

Coastguard: Helicopter was involved in search for pair (file pic). MCA

Two men who died after going missing on a speedboat have been named.

Sandy Hamilton and Kevin James McKinlay were found dead when the boat they were on was reported overdue from Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway.

Mr Hamilton, 35, and 46-year-old Mr McKinlay were from Larkhall in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the two men had launched the boat on Saturday morning and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Around ten rescue teams were involved in the search over the weekend.

Officers confirmed a report on the deaths will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.