Police use helicopters to find missing Glasgow pensioner

Missing: Patrick Hart has disappeared from his Glasgow home

Patrick Hart was last seen at his home in Saracen Street in Saracen at 4pm.

Mr Hart suffers from dementia. His family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Mr Hart is described as 5ft 9in, slim build with greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded tracksuit top and black tracksuit trousers with black and white trainers.

Mr Hart has been known to visit the Lambhill and Maryhill Road areas.

Inspector Sean Ramsay said: "A number of officers are out searching for Mr Hart and given his age and the fact that he has never gone missing before we are growing increasingly concerned and are keen to locate him and ensure he is safe and well.

"We are using a number of police resources to locate Mr Hart, including the Force helicopter and assistance from the Dog Branch.

"I would ask if anyone has seen Mr Hart or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Baird Street Police Station on 101.

