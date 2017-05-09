Man arrested over 'street attack' on young woman
The 26-year-old suspect is due to appear in court over the incident in Glasgow.
A man has been arrested over an alleged attack on a young woman near a city park.
The 26-year-old was detained by police after the incident on Turnbull Street in Glasgow.
Police had launched an investigation after a woman, aged 20, was injured on Wednesday March 1 near Glasgow Green.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."
The suspect is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.