Man arrested over 'street attack' on young woman

The 26-year-old suspect is due to appear in court over the incident in Glasgow.

Turnbull Street: Man arrested over incident in Glasgow (file pic). Google 2017

A man has been arrested over an alleged attack on a young woman near a city park.

The 26-year-old was detained by police after the incident on Turnbull Street in Glasgow.

Police had launched an investigation after a woman, aged 20, was injured on Wednesday March 1 near Glasgow Green.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."

The suspect is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.